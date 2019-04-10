- The video above shows Batista working with Catherine Jones, owner of GSTQ Fashions, to design his WrestleMania outfit that he wore this past Sunday. Batista talked about not being prepared during his last WWE run, noting that he did not have trunks or boots, so he wanted cool gear. Jones discussed designing his trunks, including incorporating Batista's tattoos into them. Jones showed all the work that went into designing and creating his trunks and boots.

- Today is the last day where you can receive 35% off t-shirts and 20% off championship title belts at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code needed, just use this link. The sale ends Wednesday, April 10th at 11:59 pm PT.

- WWE made a change to the WWE Universal Championship belt with Seth Rollins this week. As seen in the photo below, the belt now uses velcro instead of snaps to fasten it: