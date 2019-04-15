Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Bell Centre in Montreal.

- The Superstar Shakeup edition of tonight's WWE RAW opens live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Renee Young and Corey Graves.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Stephanie McMahon to a mixed reaction. She welcomes us to RAW and the first of a two-night Superstar Shakeup event. Stephanie calls on the crowd to give her brother a standing ovation, calling him the best in the world. Out comes Shane McMahon to boos.

Stephanie jokes about how they're loved in Canada. Shane has Mike Rome give him a grand introduction from ringside. Shane wants it done in French this time. Fans chant for CM Punk. Apparently Rome doesn't speak French. Shane says a few things in French but fans continue booing him. Shane and Stephanie go on about Shane knowing French but the "you suck!" chants start up. They go insulting the crowd before Stephanie announces that every Superstar is eligible to be shaken up from now until the end of SmackDown tomorrow. Shane hypes new match-ups and tag teams possibly splitting up. Stephanie says this is one of her favorite nights of the year and every Superstar begins their journey to WrestleMania 36 tonight. She goes to introduce the first new RAW Superstar but Shane stops her. Shane wants to show some of the moments that led to WrestleMania 35 and tonight. We see various stills of Shane bullying The Miz's dad George and beating up on The Miz. Stephanie goes to introduce the new RAW Superstar but The Miz's music hits to interrupt.

Shane readies in the ring for a fight but Miz enters the ring from the side and lays him out. Miz brawls Shane to the floor but Shane turns it around by sending him into the ring post. Shane unloads and dumps Miz over the barrier into the crowd. Cole confirms Miz is now on RAW. Miz fights back over the barrier with a steel chair and chases Shane into the ring. Shane retreats up the ramp, limping, as Miz raises the chair high in the air from the ring. Fans cheer for Miz.

- Still to come, Ruby Riott vs. Becky Lynch. Cole shows us more stills from WrestleMania 35. Also tonight, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and a mystery partner vs. Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin.

Ricochet, Aleister Black, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The Revival and The War Raiders

We go to the ring and out comes Ricochet for an eight-man match. Aleister Black is out next. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders are out next, Hanson and Rowe. They do not have their titles but Cole mentions them. They are now on the RAW brand.

Hawkins and Dawson go at it to start the match. Ryder ends up coming in and keeping control of Dawson. Ryder brings Dawson to their corner for a tag to Ricochet. Black ends up coming in and fighting off both of The Revival. Dash works Black over in their corner now. Hanson and Rowe are now called Ivar and Erik. Ricochet and Black end up fighting off Dash with a big double team. Ivar and Erik, now called The Viking Experience, double team Black but Ricochet makes the save with a missile dropkick. All four teams brawl in the ring now. Hawkins, Ryder, Black and Ricochet clear the ring and stand tall as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Hawkins is double teamed by Erik and Ivar for a few minutes. Hanson is now called Erik. Hawkins kicks out a few times but Erik continues dominating him. Dash tags back in and stomps away on Hawkins. Dawson tags in for another big double team on Hawkins for a 2 count.

Dash with another close 2 count on Hawkins. Dash keeps Hawkins grounded in the middle of the ring now. Ryder finally gets a hot tag and unloads on Dawson. Dawson runs into double knees. Ryder dropkicks Dash off the apron. Ryder slams Dawson face-first into the mat and decks him in the corner. Ryder with more offense on Dawson. Black and Ricochet run in to knock The Vikings off the apron. Ryder sends Dawson out and brings him back in but stops to drop Dash on the outside. Erik tags in and goes to work on Ryder but Ryder hits the top rope leg drop for a close 2 count as Dash makes the save. Black takes out Dash but Dawson takes out Black. Ricochet and Dawson tumble to the floor. Black with double knees from the apron to Dash on the floor. Ricochet moonsaults to Dawson on the floor. The Vikings send Ricochet and Black down on the floor to Hawkins. Ivar and Erik double team Ryder now. They hit the big double team leg drop on Ryder for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Experience and The Revival

- After the match, The Viking Experience stands tall with The Revival as we go to replays.

- We go to the ring and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor. He will face a new RAW Superstar coming to the brand, picked by The McMahon Family.

Andrade vs. Finn Balor

Back from the break and out comes Andrade with Zelina Vega a WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor waits in the ring. Vega and Andrade are now on the red brand.

Vega takes the mic on the ramp and introduces them. She also takes a shot at Balor for being ordinary. She goes on about how Andrade has been extraordinary on the blue brand for the past year. Andrade speaks Spanish as he enters the ring, getting the "What?!" treatment and boos from fans. Balor readies for a fight as Andrade enters the ring running his mouth. The bell rings and they go at it. Andrade drops Balor with an uppercut and whips him in the corner for a kick. Vega cheers him on from ringside. Andrade with running double knees in the corner for a 2 count.

Back and forth as Balor fights for the upperhand now. Balor sends Andrade to the floor and dropkicks him through the ropes. Balor goes to deliver a kick off the apron but Andrade puts Vega in front of him as a shield. Balor puts on the brakes and this leads to Andrade dropping Balor on the floor. Vega and Andrade taunt Balor and stand tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Andrade unloads on Balor in the corner. Balor dodges the running knees. Balor beats Andrade down in the corner and kicks him in the face. More back and forth. Andrade goes for the injured knee again as Balor goes for an enziguri with Andrade up top. Andrade brings Balor to the mat but Balor counters and slams him to the mat for a close 2 count. Vega continues to cheer Andrade on. Balor with a Slingblade. Andrade delivers a big kick to the head for a close 2 count. Andrade goes to the top for a moonsault but he has to land on his feet. He follows through with another but Balor gets his knees up. Balor ends up dropping Andrade near the corner. Balor goes up for Coup de Grace but Andrade sweeps his leg.

Andrade runs into a kick in the corner and he goes down. Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace but Andrade moves out of the way. Andrade with a big back elbow. Balor counters the Hammerlock DDT with a roll up for a 2 count. Balor sends Andrade to the floor. Vega gets on the apron and taunts Balor for boos. Balor runs the ropes anyway and leaps over Vega, taking Andrade down on the floor. Vega ends up taking Balor down with a hurricanrana while the referee isn't looking. This leads to Andrade hitting the Hammerlock DDT in the middle of the ring for the non-title win.

Winner: Andrade

- After the match, Vega enters the ring to pose with Andrade as the music hits and we go to replays. Vega and Andrade celebrate as Balor recovers.

- We see stills from John Cena's "Dr. of Thuganomics" segment with Elias at WrestleMania 35. We also see a replay of The Undertaker's segment with Elias on last week's RAW. Elias is up next. Back to commercial.