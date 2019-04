Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* Shaken and stirred - Superstar Shakeup fallout

* Will a new Superstar emerge as Seth Rollins' next challenger?

* What creepy force is infiltrating WWE?

* Lacey Evans calls for The Man

* Does The Miz have unfinished business with Shane McMahon?