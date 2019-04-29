The 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup is still going on, weeks after it first began.

Tonight's RAW saw Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson come to the RAW brand from SmackDown. They lost to The Usos in tag team action.

Below are a few shots from tonight's match, along with roster moves from the 2019 Shakeup:

RAW: AJ Styles, The Miz, Ricochet, Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders, Rey Mysterio, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso of The Usos, Naomi, EC3, Lacey Evans, Eric Young, Cedric Alexander, WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe, Cesaro, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

SmackDown: Roman Reigns, Elias, WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, Ember Moon, Bayley, Kairi Sane, Buddy Murphy, Lars Sullivan, Liv Morgan, Chad Gable, Apollo Crews, Mickie James, Otis and Tucker of Heavy Machinery, Andrade, Zelina Vega, Aleister Black, Jinder Mahal, Samir Singh and Sunil Singh of The Singh Brothers, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas of The B Team