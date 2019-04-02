- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WrestleMania 35 go-home edition of WWE RAW.

- WWE has announced that they were nominated for multiple awards in the 23rd Annual Webby Awards. Below are details on the nominations for this year:

Vote for WWE in the 2019 Webby Awards! WWE has been nominated in multiple categories in the 23rd Annual Webby Awards, and you can let your voice be heard by voting for WWE now! WWE is one of five finalists in the Website: Sports category (Click here to vote for WWE), as well as for Social: Entertainment (Click here to vote for WWE). Additionally, League of Legends on UpUpDownDown is a finalist in the Video: Games category (Click here to vote for WWE), while the 3D-Scanning Superstars series on the WWEPC YouTube Channel received a nomination for Video: Reality (Click here to vote for WWE). The Webby Awards are the Internet's most respected symbol of success and are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, a 1,000-plus member judging body. WWE was also named as an honoree in the following categories: * Video: Events & Live streams (Mixed Match Challenge)

* Social: Events (WrestleMania 34)

* Apps, Mobile, and Voice: Best Streaming Service (WWE App)

* Social: Best Overall Social Presence – Brand (WWE)

* Social: Sports (WWE on Snapchat)

* Social: Best Use of Video (WWE on Facebook Mixed Match Challenge)

* Video: How-to & DIY (Bella Body Fitness Challenge) Voting for the 23rd Annual Webby Awards ends on Thursday, April 18, so click here to vote now!

- R-Truth will be releasing his new "Dance Break" single soon. You can hear a sneak peek at the song below. The single was described as a "high energy, upbeat, hard hitting, club smash" and is produced by J-Trx.