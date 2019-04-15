WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders are now on the main roster with new names.

Now called The Viking Experience, Erik (Hanson) and Ivar (Rowe) made their RAW debuts tonight by teaming with The Revival to defeat Ricochet, Aleister Black and RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. The finish saw The Viking Experience get the double team pin on Ryder.

Erik and Ivar did not bring their NXT Tag Team Titles to RAW tonight, but the announcers did acknowledge that they are the champions of the black & yellow brand. There's no word yet on what the call-up means for the champions or when their next title defense will be, but we will keep you updated.

WWE also announced tonight that Cedric Alexander is coming to RAW from WWE 205 Live. As noted before, The Miz came from SmackDown to RAW to start tonight's show.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's main roster debut for the NXT Tag Team Champions, along with a GIF for Alexander: