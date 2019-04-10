Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight features TakeOver: New York fallout, Candice LeRae goes against Aliyah, Street Profits vs. Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner, and Danny Burch vs. Jaxson Ryker.

- Show opens with highlights from NXT TakeOver: New York.

- NXT has a new intro video by Slipknot.

- We're at the Barclays Center from earlier this week for tonight's matches.

Candice LeRae vs. Aliyah (with Vanessa Borne)

Aliyah takes down LeRae and immediately starts talking trash. LeRae returns the favor and Aliyah heads out to the apron, LeRae charges in and eats a shoulder block. LeRae flips into the ring and gets dropkicked. LeRae is momentarily distracted by Borne, Aliyah yanks LeRae's arm over the second rope and as climbs into the ring. LeRae gets sent face first to the mat, knee drop by Aliyah, and she stomps away at her opponent in the corner, cover, two.

Aliyah rushes the corner, nobody home, LeRae with an irish whip, Aliyah turns it around and hits a kick, cover, two. Slap to LeRae's face, but she get kicked in the face and clotheslined, elbow in the corner, step-up senton across the back. LeRae with a neckbreaker, second rope moonsault that was a bit off, LeRae goes for the pin, 1-2-3.

Winner: Candice LeRae via Pinfall

- Highlights of Velveteen Dream retaining the NXT North American Championship against Matt Riddle at TakeOver. We see a video of Dream at WrestleMania, mocking Buddy Murphy after he lost the Cruiserweight Championship. Murphy says he still steals the show, Dream told him to check out TakeOver and then asked where Murphy's title was at.

- Highlight shown of the War Raiders retaining the NXT Tag Titles against Ricochet and Alesiter Black at TakeOver.

- William Regal and Triple H welcome KUSHIDA to NXT at his contract signing.

Danny Burch (with Oney Lorcan) vs. Jaxson Ryker (with Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake)

Burch immediately hits Ryker with a dropkick, multiple chops, goes for a kick, but gets block. Burch heads to the second rope, Ryker yanks him off and starts throwing clubbing blows on his opponent. Back elbow on Burch, cover, two-count. Ryker with a belly-to-back suplex, heads to the second rope, diving headbutt, pin, two. Burch with multiple clotheslines, trying to bring Ryker down, but can't do so until he hits a missile dropkick off the second rope. Kip-up, clears out both other Forgotten Sons who jump on the apron. Lorcan helps out, as well. Ryker goes for a move, gets countered into a roll-up for a two count. Ryker able to hit the widow maker (chokeslam into a sit-down powerbomb) for the win.

Winner: Jaxson Ryker via Pinfall

- Post-match, Ryker looks for more damage, Lorcan gets in the ring and begins chopping everyone until Ryker is able to drop him. They start stomping away on both guys, Ryker with another big lariat finishes off Lorcan.

- Highlights shown of Shayna Baszler retaining the NXT Women's Championship against Io Shirai, Kairi Sane, and Bianca Belair at TakeOver. After the match Baszler was asked about how she was able to retain the title and she responded it's about defying the odds and overcoming. She will take out every single one of them and doesn't plan on ever losing the title.

- Highlights of WALTER winning the WWE UK Championship against Pete Dunne at TakeOver. After the match, Dunne is asked about losing the title and what his reaction is. Dunne simply says there will be a rematch.

- Clips are shown over Johnny Gargano defeating Adam Cole in a 2-out-of-3 falls match at TakeOver to win the vacant NXT Championship. After the match, Cole is arguing with the other Undisputed Era members about what happened in the match. He specifically called out Strong, sees the camera, and tells the camera man to get out of the room.

- Next week: Velveteen Dream defends the NXT North American Championship against Buddy Murphy.

Street Profits vs. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner