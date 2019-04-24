Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight features Johnny Gargano taking on Roderick Strong, Jaxson Ryker vs. Humberto Carrillo, The Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits, and Candice LeRae picking a partner of her choice to go against Aliyah and Vanessa Borne.

Jaxson Ryker (with Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler) vs. Humberto Carrillo

Ryker goes right to work on Carrillo, overpowering in the early stages of the match, powerslam followed up by clubbing blows. Ryker hits the widow maker (sitout powerbomb), but Carrillo rolls out to the floor. Ryker immediately follows, throws him into the barricade a couple times, shoves Carrillo into the edge of the ring and then sends Carrillo flying over the barricade. Ryker continues to beat his opponent up as the bell rings for a double count-out.

Match ends in a double count-count.

- Post-match, Ryker continues to beat up Carrillo as Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch get involved for the save. They use a couple of chairs to keep the Forgotten Sons at bay. Ryker stares a hole through them and even tries charging back at Burch and Lorcan, but Cutler and Blake hold him back.

- Backstage, Adam Cole is taking a few photos and is interrupted by NXT cameras. They ask him what he thinks about Gargano vs. Strong. He expected Gargano to pick the leader of the group, but says Strong will do exactly what he would do to Gargano. Cole then notices Matt Riddle looking on and smiling. Riddle says he's next in line for photos, but couldn't help but notice how annoyed Cole was. The two talk some trash with Cole heading off.

Aliyah and Vanessa Borne vs. Candice LeRae and Kacy Catanzaro

Aliyah and Catanzaro get things started, Aliyah gets dropped with a hurricanrana, somersault ax kick, cover for barely two. Aliyah immediately starts swinging away on Catanzaro and then tags in Borne. Stalled double vertical suplex, cover, two. Borne swings and kicks away at her opponent. Catanzaro looks for a tag, but gets sent across the ring. Aliyah is tagged back in as Aliyah chokes Catanzaro against the ropes, Borne with a kick to the back of the head, pin, two-count.

Aliyah wrenches back on her opponents arms. They try for another double suplex, but she lands on her feet and hits a double neckbreaker. LeRae hits a missile dropkick, baseball slide dropkick to Aliyah on the floor. Jawbreaker on Borne, running back elbow, snapmare, step-up senton, neckbreaker, moonsault off the second rope, cover, and that will do it!

Winners: Candice LeRae and Kacy Catanzaro via Pinfall

- Last week, we see clips of Baszler and friends hurt Kairi Sane with Io Shirai forced to watch on.

- Backstage, Cathy Kelley asks Shirai about what happened. She said what Baszler did was terrible, before she could say much more the group attacks her from behind. Baszler ends up booting Shirai in the face and heads out.

- NXT GM William Regal is asked about KUSHIDA debuting next week. Regal says it's one of the biggest things to happen in NXT. Kassius Ohno then strolls in. Regal compliments Ohno about his work in NXT UK. Ohno then says in regards to KUSHIDA, who better to welcome him than Ohno. Regal decides that's what will go down next week.

Street Profits vs. The War Raiders (Non-Title Match)

Before Hanson and Rowe can even get to the ring, Ford leaps over the top rope and takes out both guys. They ended up getting a bunch of big moves in and look for the early win, but Rowe kicks out. Ford looks to finish off Rowe, but ends up eating a lariat. Hanson tags in and plants Dawkins to the mat, big splash. Ford gets in the ring, Ford and Hanson both use their agility to avoid each other, but Hanson hits a big lariat on Ford.

Hanson goes back to work on Dawkins who is able to tag Ford in. Ford lands a bunch of big strikes to take the big man down without much luck at first. Ford then hits a dropkick that sends him down to the mat. Ford with a bell-to-back suplex, kip-up, standing moonsault lands clean. Ford sends Rowe out to the floor. Couple 360 clotheslines in the corner on Hanson, pin, two. Hanson with a handspring double back elbow, tags in Rowe. Exploder suplex on Ford, big knee to Dawkins. Hanson is brought back in. Shotgun dropkick on Ford, Hanson is then dumped into Ford. Hans with a springboard clothesline on Dawkins, who rolls out to the floor. Pop-up powerslam finishes off Ford.

Winners: The War Raiders via Pinfall

- Outside, Undisputed Era are seen talking as Strong gets ready for his match.

- Backstage, Mia Yim is asked about how Shayna Baszler is dominating everyone she comes across in the women's division. Yim runs down how others have had their opportunities and now it's her time to get another crack at the champion, and finally stop her.

Johnny Gargano vs. Roderick Strong (Non-Title Match)

Very back and forth early on, Gargano looks for the gargano escape, but can't get it locked in. Chain wrestling follows with Strong heading out to the floor for a breather. Strong back in the ring, Gargano with a hip toss, dropkick, then sends Strong out to the floor. Gargano hits a kick from the apron, looks for a baseball slide, but gets caught and Strong nails a half nelson suplex on the apron.

Strong with a gutbuster, pin, Gargano kicks out almost immediately. Strong then drops Gargano on his shoulder, cover, two. Gargano can't get anything going for a few minutes until he catches Strong charging in. Both end up on the floor, Strong looks for a wheelbarrow suplex, but Gargano counters it with an armdrag, sending Strong into the steps. Up on the spring, Gargano hits a slingshot spear, cover, two.

Gargano looks for a kick, misses, and gets and elbow to the back. He counters with a kick to the head that sends Strong to the floor. Both go back and forth in the ring until Gargano can finally hit a cannonball off the apron to the floor. Gargano with a superkick, pin, two-count. Big chops from Gargano in the corner with Strong launching spit into the crowd from the attack. Gargano looks for a DDT, no, Strong tries for a back breaker, no, Gargano ends up on the apron, tries for the slingshot spear and it's countered into a butterfly suplex backbreaker.

Back-and-forth attacks, Gargano eats a few kicks, Strong hits a back elbow, Gargano with a discus clothesline. Strong then launches Gargano into the bottom turnbuckle, lifting knee strike, backbreaker, face plants Gargano, pin, two. Strong looks for a boston crab, gets kicked in the face and Gargano looks for gargano escape. Cole runs out to the ring for the distraction. Strong tries for an attack, but gets dropped. Cole says Gargano isn't a champion as more members from the Undisputed Era come out. Riddle runs down for the save to clear out O'Reilly and Fish. Cole ends up mistakenly kicking Strong during the chaos, Gargano with the pin, 1-2-3.

Winner: Johnny Gargano via Pinfall

- Post-match, Cole tells Strong he meant to get Gargano and he was just trying to help. Strong seems annoyed by what happened as Gargano and Riddle celebrate a bit on the stage. Strong is still bothered, but tells the group "let's just go" as they head to the back.