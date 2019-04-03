Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight features Kairi Sane vs. Bianca Belair, Jaxson Ryker vs. Oney Lorcan, and The War Raiders are in action.

War Raiders vs. Local Competitors

Rowe blasts through both guys, throwing them all over the ring. Hanson tags in, hits a wheel kick, Rowe then lifts and throws Hanson against one of their opponents. Pop-up powerslam, and we're already done here.

Winners: War Raiders via Pinfall

- Post-match, Hanson says Aleister Black and Ricochet don't have to listen, they just need to watch. Another team is brought out.

War Raiders vs. Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi

Hanson tries for a big punch, doesn't do much as Hanson hits him with a big lariat. Rowe with a knee strike to Jaoude's face. Rowe then bodyslams Hanson on Bononi. Rowe with a powerslam/powerbomb on both of his opponents, he then picks up Bononi, Hanson with a leg drop off the top rope for the victory.

Winners: War Raiders via Pinfall

- Vignette hyping WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs WALTER at NXT TakeOver: New York. We see clips of Dunne's long championship reign, WALTER's debut in NXT UK, and Dunne wanting his next challenge to be WALTER.

- Earlier today, NXT cameras catch up with Candice LeRae entering the building and ask about TakeOver / Johnny Gargano. She talks about how proud she is about Gargano, but it reminds her of how much she wants to be champion. Vanessa Borne and Aliyah roll up her and basically says she's not cut out to be a champion and only knows about failure, just like Gargano. Stokley Hathaway makes an appearance in the background. LeRae says she fully plans on earning her title shot and will start by taking out Aliyah, then heads off.

Jaxson Ryker (with Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler) vs. Oney Lorcan (with Danny Burch)

Chops by Lorcan, tries a shoulder block, but doesn't have any luck bringing Ryker down. Lorcan gets dropped to the mat, then hung out to dry over the top rope. Lorcan rolls out to the ring, Blake and Cutler head over, but Burch keeps them at bay. Ryker looks to suplex Lorcan back in, no luck, so he puts Lorcan over the top rope and clubs away on his opponent's back.

Back in the ring, gutbuster on Lorcan, pin, two. Ryker with a big knee to the stomach, double chop to the midsection. Lorcan tries for a sunset flip, gets pulled up by his ear and put into a bear hug. Lorcan slowly works his way out of it and swings away with punches and chops. Running european uppercuts, running elbows in the corner, goes for a third one and gets nailed with a lariat. Ryker hits a modified sit-down powerbomb for the win.

Winner: Jaxson Ryker via Pinfall

- Vignette previewing Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole in a 2-out-3 falls match for the vacant NXT Champions after Tommaso Ciampa had to relinquish it due to undergoing neck surgery. Clips are shown of both Gargano and Cole training for the upcoming title match.

- We take a look at the upcoming NXT North American Championship match at TakeOver: Velveteen Dream vs. Matt Riddle. Going back to Royal Rumble weekend, Dream won the Worlds Collide tournament and a title shot of his choose. Dream would end up picking Gargano and defeating him on an episode of NXT for the title. Riddle says he knows Dream wants the spotlight, and being in the ring with him is the biggest spotlight there is.

- Five weeks ago, Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic wrestled to a double count-out. A week later at the Performance Center, the two jawed at each other about another match. NXT cameras caught up with Lee to ask about a rematch. Lee said he showed up for a conclusion to the feud, but they got bumped. Lee says he was the first to line up at NXT GM William Regal's office to figure out when the rematch will go down, and it will happen in two weeks.

- Next week: Street Profits vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel, also Candice LeRae vs. Aliyah (with Vanessa Borne).

Bianca Belair vs. Kairi Sane

Sane looks for an early roll-up, Belair flips out of it. Sane with a big chop to Belair, heads to the top, leaps and rolls through. She taunts Belair a bit with her mini-ponytail, spear, hits a sliding elbow that sends Belair out of the ring, flying elbow off the apron. Back in the ring, Sane looks for a pin, two-count. Sane with the anchor submission, Belair fights out of it, bodyslam, pin, two. Belair with kicks in the corner, abdominal stretch, backbreaker, cover, two.

Belair with a suplex, kip-up, mocking cover with Belair saying "Ah-hoy!" Sane gets back up and locks in an octopus stretch, Belair fights out of it, Sane with a crossbody off the second rope, gets caught, fallaway slam on Sane. Belair with a jumping frog splash, Sane gets her knees up. Belair ends up getting kicked out to the floor again. Belair looks for a suplex, but gets reversed into a DDT. Sans with a couple big chops, dragon screw leg whip, ax kick, two rolling neckbreakers, sliding forearm in the corner. Sane heads to the top rope, flying elbow, cover, two-count.