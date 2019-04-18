Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Lakeland, Florida:
* Albert Hardie Jr. defeated Samuel Shaw
* Dominik Dijakovic defeated Kona Reeves
* Taynara Conti defeated Rachel Evers
* Eric Bugenhagen's air guitar solo was interrupted by an attack by Jonah Rock, who was accompanied by Court Moore
* Brennan Williams defeated Elliot Sexton
* The Forgotten Sons defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch
* Shane Thorne defeated Denzel Dejournette
* Io Shirai defeated Deonna Purrazzo
* Kushida, Keith Lee and Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly
Thanks to @FLWrestlingFan for the featured image used above.