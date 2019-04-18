Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Lakeland, Florida:

* Albert Hardie Jr. defeated Samuel Shaw

* Dominik Dijakovic defeated Kona Reeves

* Taynara Conti defeated Rachel Evers

* Eric Bugenhagen's air guitar solo was interrupted by an attack by Jonah Rock, who was accompanied by Court Moore

* Brennan Williams defeated Elliot Sexton

* The Forgotten Sons defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* Shane Thorne defeated Denzel Dejournette

* Io Shirai defeated Deonna Purrazzo

* Kushida, Keith Lee and Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly

Thanks to @FLWrestlingFan for the featured image used above.