Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Orlando, Florida:

* Brennan Williams defeated Nick Comoroto

* Jonah Rock defeated Babatunde Aiyegbusi

* Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir defeated Xia Li and Karen Q

* Keith Lee defeated Samuel Shaw

* Albert Hardie Jr. defeated Trevor Lee

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Lacey Lane

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner

* Kushida defeated Roderick Strong

Credit to @JJWilliamsWON for the featured image used above.