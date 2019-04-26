NXT referee Tom Castor broke his leg during a match between The Velveteen Dream and Tyler Breeze at Thursday's NXT live event in Omaha, Nebraska.

Despite the injury, Castor finished the match and counted Dream's pinfall over Breeze. Referee Drake Wuertz tweeted that while Castor was on the stretcher, Castor squeezed his hand "and proudly said 'Drake I Love the Business'."

You can check out photos and videos of the injury below: