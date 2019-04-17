- Tonight's WWE NXT episode saw NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retain her title over new SmackDown Superstar Kairi Sane, who came up in the Superstar Shakeup last night. Per the stipulation, Sane will no longer receive any NXT Women's Title shots. Above is video from the match.

- NXT Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Roderick Strong has been announced for next Wednesday's NXT episode on the WWE Network. This will be a non-title match that Gargano requested from NXT General Manager William Regal.

- Tonight's NXT episode also saw Dominik Dijakovic win a quick squash over enhancement talent Aaron Frye. Dijakovic then cut a post-match promo about how he has his eye on the NXT North American Title, currently held by The Velveteen Dream. Dream retained his title over Buddy Murphy on tonight's show.

Below is video of the post-match promo from Dijakovic: