WWE NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic has deleted his Twitter account after posting somewhat controversial comments this week.

Wednesday's NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University saw Dijakovic expand his gimmick by talking about how his family immigrated to the United States and how he now wants to capture the NXT North American Title from The Velveteen Dream. The promo came after Dijakovic defeated an enhancement talent in a quick match, which should air next week or on April 24. A later match at the tapings saw Dijakovic defeat Mansoor Al-Shehail. Dream confronted Dijakovic after the match and accepted the challenge.

Dijakovic then took to Twitter on Thursday and made a tweet about "purifying" America.

"This continent has everything backwards," he wrote. "This is a diseased environment that breeds impurity. The streets are almost as filthy as the inhabitants. I would know, I've lived the majority of my life here. I owe it to myself and my family to Purify this wasteland."

Dijakovic tagged US President Donald Trump, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the tweet.

Dijakovic would delete the tweet less than 30 minutes after posting it, then he deactivated his entire account. You can see a screenshot of the tweet below: