- There were two special entrances at tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: New York" event. NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders used Vikings once again before their win over Ricochet and Aleister Black, and NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream came dressed as the Statue of Liberty for his win over Matt Riddle. You can see clips from their entrances above and below.

- WWE announced a record NXT crowd of 15,697 fans in attendance at the sold out Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the "Takeover: New York" event.

- Stars sitting ringside for "Takeover: New York" were WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Edge, new NXT signing KUSHIDA, Piper Niven and NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm. Below are screenshots of the stars at ringside: