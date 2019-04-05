Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT "Takeover: New York" Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

- The WWE NXT "Takeover: New York" pre-show opens live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as fans make their way into the arena. Charly Caruso welcomes us to the panel. She's joined by Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee. The panel hypes tonight's loaded Takeover card. Charly sends us outside to Sarah Schreiber with a bunch of fans doing the NXT chant. Schreiber and Caruso also hype the WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge, which will see a fan game against AJ Styles for $1 million, later on the pre-show. Charly sends us to a video package for Matt Riddle vs. NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream.

