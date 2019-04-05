- Above is the WWE NXT "Takeover: New York" pre-show video for tonight with Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts, Pat McAfee, Sarah Schreiber and Cathy Kelley.

- As seen below, the latest Road to WrestleMania 35 video entry from Triple H features The Game arriving to the Barclays Center for tonight's big Takeover event, talking with WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne ahead of his match with WALTER.

- WWE tweeted this video of NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream on the streets of New York City last night, checking fans ahead of tonight's title defense against Matt Riddle at Takeover: