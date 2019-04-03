- Above is a preview for Friday's WWE NXT "Takeover: New York" main event, the 2 of 3 Falls match between Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano for the vacant NXT Title.

- The following matches have been announced for next Wednesday's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network at 4pm ET:

* Kassius Ohno vs. Travis Banks

* NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm defends against Jinny

- WrestleMania 35 Week in New York City continued today as The Forgotten Sons and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley visited the Children's Health Center in Brooklyn to hang out with young patients. Below are photos and videos: