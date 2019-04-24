- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Lincoln, Nebraska.

- The WWE "Worlds Collide: Women Collide" special will air on the WWE Network tonight at 9pm ET after WWE NXT goes off the air. This one-hour special was taped during WrestleMania 35 Axxess earlier this month. The following matches have been announced to air:

* Zelina Vega vs. Piper Niven

* Candice LeRae vs. Kay Lee Ray

* Sonya Deville vs. Io Shirai

* Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair vs. NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm with the title on the line

- As noted, last night's WWE 205 Live main event saw Ariya Daivari defeat Oney Lorcan to become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese for a future title match. WWE Producer Shane Helms took to Twitter and praised the cruiserweights for making it work in a tough spot.

Helms wrote, "Toughest spot of the night, maybe of the week, and these dudes delivered!"

You can see his full tweet below: