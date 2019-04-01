- Above is a new "We Are WWE" promo from the official WWE YouTube channel. "Experience the wonder of WWE," is how the video was titled. The description read, "WWE is where Superstars are born, overcome obstacles, achieve their dreams and give back to the WWE Universe."

- As noted, tonight's WWE RAW will feature Stephanie McMahon making an announcement on the WrestleMania 35 main event between SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Speculation is that the announcement will be Flair's title being up for grabs.

WWE has just announced that Stephanie's announcement will open tonight's RAW from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

- The Miz will be doing a WrestleMania 35 Q&A on Twitter tomorrow at 3pm ET, sponsored by Snickers. Fans can submit questions with the hashtag #HungryForMania. Miz tweeted the following on the Q&A: