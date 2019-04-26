- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at Superstar reactions to Bray Wyatt's bizarre return to WWE TV in the "Firefly Fun House" segment on this week's RAW.

- Kane turns 52 years old today while former WCW star and MMA legend Tank Abbott turns 54, former TNA star The Amazing Red turns 37.

- Elias took to Twitter this week and issued a warning to Roman Reigns ahead of their match at WWE Money In the Bank on May 19.

He wrote, "Sorry @WWERomanReigns , the McMahons have made their decision.. time to put the big dog down."

