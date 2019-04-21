WWE has reportedly cancelled the upcoming WWE Backlash pay-per-view on June 16th in San Diego, CA, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

As we reported earlier, WWE is planning an event in Saudi Arabia on June 7th. According to The Observer, WWE felt that the two shows would be too close together so they will just run the event in Saudi Arabia. WWE had house shows scheduled in California that weekend, which will likely be cancelled.

As noted, The Undertaker is expected to wrestle Elias at the event in Saudi Arabia. Taker is also scheduled to appear for a signing appearance that Sunday, June 9th at the Niagara Falls Comic Con in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada.

