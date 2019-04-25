WWE officials have had talks with Joey Ryan about coming to work in their developmental system.

Ryan was not given an official WWE offer as of earlier in the week, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, but he was contacted after the company got word that he was a free agent when he was let out of his Lucha Underground contract. Ryan was asked if he would be willing to move to Orlando, wrestle in WWE NXT for a few years, and then move into a coaching position.

The Observer notes that Ryan is expected to end up with All Elite Wrestling, but he's not currently under contract with them. Ryan currently owns a home in Los Angeles and earns far more money working the indies than he would with an average NXT salary. The Observer adds that Ryan would have absolutely taken WWE's offer if he was 29 years old, but at 39 he's probably not interested in taking a pay cut to start with WWE, or anyone else offering far less than what he's already making.