WWE released their full First Quarter 2019 financial results today. Revenues for the quarter were $182.4 million, down from $187.7 million in the same quarter last year. The company reported a net loss of $8.4 million, or $0.11 per share, as compared to a profit of $14.8 million, or $0.18 per share, in the first quarter of 2018. This decrease was primarily driven by the drop in live event revenue and lower merchandise sales.

"During the quarter, we continued to execute our strategy and achieved targeted financial results," said WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. "While engagement metrics over the past two quarters were impacted by Superstar absences, we believe they will improve as our talent return and we launch our new season following a successful WrestleMania. We remain excited about the future, particularly with our debut on Fox in October."

WWE feels that the talent absences led to Raw and SmackDown TV ratings falling 14% and 13% from the prior year quarter, and for the average live attendance in North America declining 11%.

The number of average WWE Network paid subscribers increased 2% to 1.58 million paid subscribers and reached 2 million on the day after WrestleMania on April 8th.

Remember to join us at 11am ET for live coverage of the WWE earnings call with Chairman Vince McMahon, Co-President George Barrios and Co-President Michelle Wilson.

Below is the press release: