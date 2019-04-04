The WWE Hall of Fame statue reveal at WrestleMania 35 Axxess in Brooklyn today was for WWE Hall of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper.

Piper's entire family was in attendance for the reveal ceremony, according to PWInsider. WWE Hall of Famers Sting, Ric Flair, Brutus Beefcake, Jimmy Hart and Ricky Steamboat were also present, among others.

WWE has now revealed bronze statues at Axxess events over the years for Flair, Piper, Bruno Sammartino, Dusty Rhodes and the Ultimate Warrior.

Stay tuned for photos and videos of the statue from Axxess. The statue will be on display for the rest of the week at Axxess.