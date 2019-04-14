WWE has just signed Championship Wrestling from Hollywood commentator, Jonny Loquasto. According to PWInsider, today is his final CWFH taping.

Loquasto is the host and co-creator of the Wrestling Compadres Slamcast on FOX Sports, where he and the other hosts Dale Rutledge, Scott Narver, and Carrlyn Bathe have interviewed wrestlers like AJ Styles, The New Day, Kevin Owens, and Bray Wyatt.

Jonny Loquasto is also a comedian who has performed on Comics Unleashed, Gotham Live on AXS TV, and Standup & Deliver on NUVO TV. He was also the host of AXS Live.

Source: PWInsider