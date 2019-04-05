International pro wrestling star KUSHIDA has signed with WWE to work the WWE NXT brand.

As seen in the video below, Triple H and NXT General Manager William Regal welcomed KUSHIDA to the company before "Takeover: New York" at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn today.

"This is a very big day for us, we're very excited, about having had talks for a long time about him coming here, coming to NXT to compete against the best that we have here. One of the biggest international stars in the world, and we couldn't be more excited for you to join this team, and to get started in the future here with us," Triple H said.

KUSHIDA then thanked Regal and Triple H before they all signed the contracts.

There's no word yet on when KUSHIDA will begin with NXT, but we will keep you updated. Below is WWE's announcement and the video from Brooklyn: