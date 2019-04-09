Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

- The post-WrestleMania 35 edition of WWE SmackDown opens live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and out comes The New Day - new WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E. This is the championship celebration for Kofi, hosted by Big E and Woods, and the ring is dressed up for it. Tom says Kofi's family are at ringside. We see stills from Kofi's WrestleMania 35 win over Daniel Bryan.

The music stops and fans begin the "you deserve it!" chant as Kofi. Big E starts talking about the big win and calls Kofi an A Plus Player with extra credit. Big E says Kofi broke his foot off between the cheeks of Bryan, and became our new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. The New Day dances to that last part like only they can. Woods gets the crowd hyped up. Big E says they came to RAW last night to make history. Woods gets everyone to give it up for the split Big E did last night on RAW. The crowd chants for him to do another split and he does it. Kofi and Woods are impressed. They go on about Kofi's win and mention The Man, Becky Lynch, winning the RAW & SmackDown Women's Titles at WrestleMania. Fans chant for Becky. They mention having fun at RAW but nothing is like being here at home on the blue brand.

Woods and Big E go on about how tonight is to celebrate the career of a man they call their friend and brother, Kofi Kingston. Fans chant for Kofi again. Woods says he remembers watching Kofi debut and watching his career has been amazing. Woods gets a bit choked up and says it was like meeting one of his heroes when he came to WWE and met Kofi. Woods talks about how they got together and made The New Day happen. Kofi thanks them and says he's overwhelmed. Kofi talks about how this wasn't in the cards, but here they are. He gives a special shout-out to his family in the front row, and asks them to stand up. Kofi goes on about how his family has supported him unconditionally. He thanks them and loves them but the music interrupts. Out comes The Bar, Sheamus and Kofi Kingston.

Sheamus says Kofi owes them for saving him from WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins last night. Fans boo as Cesaro says they saved Kofi from losing the WWE Title last night. Fans chant "shut the f--k up!" to The Bar now. Cesaro ends up proposing a six-man match for tonight. Big E wonders who their partner is. Sheamus says they made a friend when they went to RAW. The music hits and out comes Drew McIntyre. The two teams face off as McIntyre's music plays, McIntyre and The Bar from the ramp.

- The announcers hype tonight's show. Still to come, The Hardy Boys challenge The Usos for the titles.

Aleister Black, Ali and Ricochet vs. Andrade, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura

We go to the ring and out comes Aleister Black. He will team with Ricochet and Ali to face Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev and Andrade in six-man action. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Nakamura is making his way out. Ricochet and Nakamura go at it to start the match. They trade several counters and moves until Ricochet connects with a dropkick for a 2 count. Rusev tags in to unload on Ricochet while he's down. We see Lana and Zelina Vega cheering on the heels from ringside. Nakamura tags in for the double team on Ricochet. Rusev hits a suplex on Ricochet and Andrade tags in for the running knee double team. Ricochet still kicks out at 2.

Andrade takes Ricochet to the corner but he tries fighting out as Rusev tags in. Rusev keeps the offense going on Ricochet as fans try to rally for Ricochet. Ricochet finally leaps and nails a neckbreaker. Ali tags in and beats on Rusev. Ali with more offense and boots in the corner. Black tags in and they double team Rusev in the corner. Ricochet tags in for more double teaming in the corner. Black and Ricochet with more double teaming on Rusev. Rusev ends up on the floor. Black with shots to Nakamura and Andrade. Black goes to leap out onto his opponents but he puts the brakes on and sits in the middle of the ring like usual. Ricochet and Ali sit with him at the same time for a pop. We go to commercial with the babyfaces sitting in the ring while the heels are regrouping on the outside.

Back from the break and Rusev works Ali over. Rusev knocks Black and Ricochet off the apron to prevent a tag. Rusev splashes Ali in the corner and keeps control. Rusev runs into an elbow next. Ali with a big tornado DDT from the corner. Andrade and Black tag in at the same time but Black gets the upperhand in the middle of the ring. Black with a knee to the face and a kip up for a pop.

Black hits a moonsault or a 2 count on Andrade as Rusev and Nakamura break it up. Ricochet flies in with a double dropkick from the top to Rusev and Nakamura. Ricochet runs the ropes and flies out to Rusev. Ricochet with a moonsault from the barrier to Rusev. Nakamura with a big knee to Ricochet on the floor. Nakamura goes to the apron but Black knocks him off with a huge kick. Andrade rolls black up for a close 2 count. Andrade with a big elbow to Black. Ali tags himself in as Andrade sends Black out. Ali spikes Andrade into the mat with a hurricanrana. Ali goes to the top and hits the 450 on Andrade for the pin.

Winners: Ali, Ricochet and Aleister Black

- After the match, Ali is celebrating in the ring as his music hits. The others, including Black and Ricochet, are still on the outside recovering. Randy Orton suddenly flies into the screen and lays Ali out with a RKO outta nowhere. Orton's music hits as he makes his exit. Rusev is in the ring now, putting Ali out of it. Kevin Owens suddenly attacks out of nowhere, dropping Rusev with a Stunner. Owens makes his exit as his music plays.

- Still to come, Shane McMahon will be here. Also, The New Day vs. The Bar and McIntyre.

- Kayla Braxton is backstage with The Usos. She asks about tonight's title defense but they interrupt with a congratulations to Kofi Kingston. They mention their win at WrestleMania 35 and say something they never say - we need to win. They say tonight is about proving who is the best tag team in WWE today, no it's about proving the best tag team in WWE history. They welcome The Hardy Boys to The Uso Penitentiary and walk off. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and R-Truth is in the ring with Carmella.

They talk about Kofi Kingston and Becky Lynch winning big at WrestleMania 35. Truth says not only was there the largest 7 second dance break in history at WrestleMania, but Carmella defeated WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant in the Battle Royal. Carmella corrects him and says she won the 2nd Annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal. Truth says that's weird because she's saying the same thing he just said. Carmella goes on about how one year ago she cashed in Money In the Bank and later lost the title but gained a friend, Truth. She's excited about the future and what's to come. The music interrupts and out comes WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe.

Joe enters the ring and Truth immediately attacks him. Joe fights Truth off but Truth hits a scissors kick. Joe is still standing. Truth with another kick and more offense until Joe catches him in the Coquina Clutch. Truth fades and gets sent out. Fans chant for Joe as he takes the mic. Joe says what stands before us is the man who destroyed Rey Mysterio in 55 seconds at WrestleMania. Joe sends a warning and says he may take less time to beat up any other Superstar in WWE. The music hits and out comes Braun Strowman to a huge pop.

Braun marches to the ring and goes right for Joe. Joe fights him off but they go at it. Joe goes for the Coquina Clutch from the second turnbuckle and brings Braun to one knee. Joe fades Braun as fans chant. Braun rams Joe back into the corner and breaks it. Braun scoops Joe for the powerslam but he can't get him up. Braun decks Joe as he retreats from the ring, clutching the title on the ramp.

Braun walks to the stage as new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics come out. They offer a handshake to Braun but he just stares at them and walks to the back. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce head to the ring for a title defense and we go to commercial.

- Back from the break and we get the same laughing bizarre buzzard promo that aired on RAW, possibly for Bray Wyatt.

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match: The Brooklyn Belles vs. The IIconics

We go to The IIconics in the ring. They brag about their WrestleMania 35 win and say they will be fighting champion, against any team, any where. They introduce the best tag team they could find in Brooklyn, a team with a record of 45 wins and 0 losses. They introduce two enhancement talents - Karissa and Kristen, The Brooklyn Belles.

Peyton starts off for her team and we see Paige backstage watching on a screen. They double team their opponents but Peyton almost gets rolled up for a close 2 count. They go on and end up getting the easy win with after more double teaming.

Winners: The IIconics

- After the match, The IIconics celebrate their first successful title defense as the music hits. We see Paige watching again. Kayla Braxton approaches her and asks what brings her here. Paige mentions this being the RAW after WrestleMania and just one week away from the Superstar Shakeup. Paige says she just wanted to get a look at the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. She says they looked impressive and jokes about them ending the undefeated streak of their opponents. Paige reveals that she will be bringing a tag team to face The IIconics next Tuesday night.

- We go to the ring and out comes Shane McMahon. Back to commercial.