- The 2019 WWE Superstar Shake edition of SmackDown opens up with a look back at last night's RAW, which featured the beginning of the Shakeup. We're live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens to a huge hometown pop. Greg Hamilton introduces him and the ring is set up for The Kevin Owens Show.

The crowd is really fired up for Owens. He speaks in French and welcomes us to The Kevin Owens Show. He also says something about WrestleMania that gets a big pop. Owens says there are more Shakeup surprises coming our way and later tonight, Vince McMahon himself will be here to reveal the biggest talent acquisition in SmackDown history. Fans boo Vince's name some. Owens says the biggest Superstar is already here, him, and fans agree with a pop. Fans chant more for Owens. Owens goes on and says with all due respect, save it for his guest who had a big WrestleMania moment that we all took in. He introduces WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and out comes The New Day - Kofi and Xavier Woods. Owens talks about Kofi's WWE Title win and he congratulates him.

Kofi says he appreciates the kind words from Owens. He talks about how we all did something special at WrestleMania. Kofi says it's because of the fans and he also says something in French. Owens mentions how Big E isn't here tonight. Woods says Big E suffered an injury in last week's match, which WWE confirmed earlier this week. Woods goes on about how RAW took most of his UpUpDownDown roster last night and how he wants Tyler Breeze on the blue brand. Kofi calms him down and says UUDD will be fine, Big E will be fine. Owens mentions how Kofi and Woods vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura is booked for tonight. Owens offers to be their back-up tonight now that Big E isn't here. They go on joking about Owens being an honorary member of The New Day. He even moves his hips like Big E. Kofi asks the fans if they want to see Owens as an honorary member, and they do. Big O is in the group for tonight. Kofi gives Owens a tight tank top to make it official. Owens also puts the unicorn horn on his head and they all celebrate together as the music hits.

- We see Cesaro, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura backstage watching. It looks like there will be a six-man confrontation later.

- The music hits in the arena as WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor makes his way out to a big pop. Balor and the title are now on the blue brand. We go to commercial.

Finn Balor vs. Ali

Back from the break and out comes Ali as WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor waits in the ring for this non-title match.

Back and forth to start the match. Ali drops Balor with a dropkick. They go to the mat and trade holds. Fans do dueling chants. Balor ends up dropping Ali with an elbow to the mouth for a 2 count. Balor with more offense and an elbow to the chest for another pin attempt. Ali ends up taking Balor down on the floor after more back and forth. We go to commercial with Ali taking Balor down on the outside.

Back from the break and Balor delivers a big chop in the corner. Balor with more offense in the corners. Ali dodges a chop and kicks Balor in the face. Ali sends Balor face-first into the mat now. Ali with offense in the corners now. Balor counters and drops Ali with a shot across the throat for a 2 count. Balor with a Slingblade. Balor runs into a superkick from Ali and goes down. Ali with a 2 count. Ali goes for another superkick and they both go down. Ali picks Balor up but Balor rams him back into the corner for thrusts. Ali with a knee to the face. Balor goes on and hits a double stomp to the chest after more counters, and after blocking the tornado DDT.

Balor goes to the top but Ali runs up and rocks him. Ali climbs up for the big hurricanrana and he nails it. Ali crawls over for a close 2 count. Ali goes back to the top for the 450 but he has to land on his feet as Balor moves. Balor with a big dropkick into the corner. Balor goes to the top and hits Coup de Grace for the pin to win.

Winner: Finn Balor

- After the match, Balor stands tall with the title as we go to replays. Balor offers his hand while Ali is down in the corner. Ali gets up on his own but they shake hands in a show of respect. Balor continues celebrating as his music plays.

- We see Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston backstage looking for Kevin Owens. Kofi is carrying a platter of pancakes and they ask if Owens is ready for his initiation into the group. He has to eat the pancakes and beat Big E's time of 5:30. Owens hesitates but he digs in as they cheer him on.

Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella

We go to the ring and out comes Carmella with R-Truth, rapping their way to the ring. Back to commercial.