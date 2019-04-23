Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens live from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska as Corey Graves welcomes us. He's joined by Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Shane McMahon to the ring.

Shane says he doesn't have a lot of time tonight and he's not in a good mood, so he needs Greg Hamilton to make this grand re-introduction a good one. Shane brings up how Roman Reigns hit his father Vince McMahon last week. Shane calls for footage to be played and he warns us that it's hard to watch, and made him sick. We see a replay from last week where Vince introduced Elias in the Superstar Shakeup, and how Reigns interrupted to eventually drop Vince and Elias, declaring that SmackDown is his yard now. Shane asks what kind of man hits another man's father like that. It's disgusting. Shane says Vince is one of the greatest men who's ever lived, he's like a national treasure. Shane says Reigns hitting his dad was like disgracing the American flag, de-facing Mount Rushmore. Shane goes on about Reigns hitting his dad and says there will be repercussions. Shane has been thinking a lot about them. Should he levy a major fine, should he suspend, should he terminate or fire? Shane says maybe his emotions are getting the best of him and he's a little amped up. Shane says we're going to do things a little different and settle it in the ring right now. Shane says it's time for Reigns to get his butt out here and that's not a request, it's an order because Reigns works for Shane and his family. Shane orders Reigns to the ring now. The music hits and out comes Reigns to a pop.

Reigns hits the ring and fans chant his name. Reigns stares Shane down. Shane also tosses the mic and squares up for a fight. Elias tries to attack from behind but Reigns rocks him off the apron. Shane attacks Reigns from behind and unloads with strikes. Reigns fights him off and rocks him with a right hand. Reigns unloads on Shane in the corner until Elias decks Reigns from behind. Elias and Shane double team Reigns now as fans boo. Fans chant for Reigns as Elias works him over while Shane holds him. Elias nails a Drift Away and leaves Reigns laid out as he and Shane head to the back. Elias' music hits as Reigns recovers in the ring.

- Still to come, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will face off. Also, Kofi Kingston vs. Shinsuke Nakamura plus Andrade vs. Finn Balor. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and we see what just happened to Roman Reigns. Elias and Shane McMahon are backstage talking about how good it felt to beat Reigns down and teach him a lesson. They agree that they have more lessons to come on SmackDown.

- We see how Kevin Owens was an honorary member of The New Day last week with Big E being out with an injury. Kayla Braxton is backstage with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston now. He talks about tonight's singles match with Shinsuke Nakamura and how the love and magic from the WWE Universe is still growing every single day, and all is right with the world because he's WWE Champion. Xavier Woods appears and hypes him up. Kofi talks about how Big E is healing up and will be back soon enough, but until then they have an honorary member - Big E. Owens appears and hypes Kofi up for tonight's match with Nakamura. Owens says he knows Kofi is going to win tonight. Why? "Because, New Day rocks..." says Owens in his best Big E voice.

Finn Balor vs. Andrade

We go to the ring and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor for this non-title match. We see a replay of Andrade's recent RAW win over Balor. Andrade and Zelina Vega appear on the big screen now. Andrade says he wants more than the Intercontinental Title, he wants to destroy the myth of Balor. The music hits as Andrade and Vega head to the ring now.

Thee bell rings and they go at it. Vega provides an early distraction, allowing Andrade to nail a big kick to the face. Andrade ends up leveling Balor on the outside of the ring. We go to commercial with Andrade in control while Balor is down on the floor.

Back from the break and Balor drops Andrade with a big DDT to turn it around. Balor with more offense as Vega screams from ringside. Andrade cuts Balor off on the top and climbs up. Balor counters and brings Andrade down for a 2 count. Balor knocks Andrade out to the floor. Balor runs the ropes and leaps out with a big dive, taking Andrade down on the floor.

Balor brings it back into the ring. Andrade blocks a Slingblade and rocks Balor back into the corner. Andrade with the running double knees in the corner. Andrade with a close 2 count. Balor ends up blocking the Hammerlock DDT and hitting a Slingblade. Vega goes to the top and leaps off but Andrade catches her as Balor moves. Balor takes advantage and drops Andrade, then goes up top for Coup de Grace. Balor covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Finn Balor

- After the match, Balor stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Balor hits the corners to pose with the title around his waist.

- We see Elias backstage playing his guitar. Elias sings a challenge to Roman Reigns for a one-on-one match at Money In the Bank. Elias says he's money, he's money in the bank. Shane McMahon appears and loved the song. Shane makes the match at Money In the Bank. Shane guides Elias into the back of his limousine and they're off to hang out.

Kairi Sane vs. Peyton Royce

We go to the ring and out comes Kairi Sane with Asuka and their manager, Paige. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see an earlier backstage segment that saw Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville warn Paige not to come asking them for an Absolution reunion when the team of Kairi Sane and Asuka fails. We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics, Peyton Royce with Billie Kay. They cut promos on the way to the ring and insult Sane and Asuka. They do their pose and Royce hits the ring.

The bell rings and Royce unloads on Sane in the corner. Royce keeps control until Sane catches a kick and hits the Dragonscrew leg whip. Sane with more offense and the Interceptor. Sane hits the running forearm in the corner and then the Insane Elbow drop for the easy win.

Winner: Kairi Sane

- After the match, Sane stands tall with Asuka and Paige as we go to replays. The music interrupts their celebration as Mandy Rose comes out with Sonya Deville, mocking Sane and Asuka. Deville and Rose stare down the babyfaces from the stage.

- Jinder Mahal's music hits while the two women's tag teams are facing off. Jinder is back on the blue brand with The Singh Brothers. They head to the ring for a match with Chad Gable as we go back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded backstage promo from Aleister Black. Black cuts a cryptic promo on his "tragic caricature" and says to give it time, because he's sure the world we grew up in will have him condemned.

Jinder Mahal vs. Chad Gable

We go to the ring and Jinder Mahal waits with The Singh Brothers. Chad Gable is out next, also making his blue brand return.

Lars Sullivan suddenly attacks Gable out of nowhere and lays him out at ringside as he's preparing to enter the ring. Lars looks at the ring and smiles. Lars enters the ring and stares down Jinder and The Singh Brothers. Jinder retreats as Lars grabs for The Singh Brothers. Sunil Singh goes down as Lars drives Samir Singh into the mat with the Freak Accident. Lars with the big sitdown powerbomb to Sunil now. The music hits and out comes R-Truth, ready to fight. Truth hits the ring and they go at it. Lars cuts Truth off and drives him into the mat with the Freak Accident. Fans chant for Truth but Lars drives him back into the mat. Lars stands over Truth and looks at his own hands, laughing. We go to replays. Lars heads up the ramp as his music hits.

- Still to come, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch meet in the ring. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we get another replay of what happened to Roman Reigns earlier. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Reigns now. Reigns sells the attack from earlier. Kayla asks if Reigns accepts Elias' challenge for Money In the Bank. Reigns says Elias got his licks in but he hopes it's worth it because he's going to break Elias' jaw at Money In the Bank, and he will never sing again.

- We go to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair to the ring.

Flair takes the mic and talks about what happened in the WrestleMania 35 main event with Ronda Rousey and SmackDown & RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Flair says Lynch pinned Rousey, which means Rousey lost Flair's title. Flair says Becky never beat her for the title, so she wants "Becky 2 Belts" to come out and explain why she thinks she's the rightful champion to the blue brand title. The music hits and out comes Becky to a pop.

Becky asks Flair if she understands what "Winner Takes All" meant. Becky says she didn't beat Flair at WrestleMania because she was too busy putting away Rousey, the woman who Flair couldn't beat. Becky goes on and Flair brings up how Becky sees Charlotte every time Lacey Evans knocks her out on RAW. Flair says she stays in Becky's head. Becky goes on about how she always owns and comes out on top of Flair. She says Flair is on her worst losing streak ever. Flair admits that's true and says she thinks Becky is scared because her days are numbered. Flair says Becky has everything to lose and Flair has nothing. Flair says she's next in line after Evans at Money In the Bank. Becky wants Flair to clear the way for the likes of Bayley and Mickie James. Becky wants new challengers but Flair is the web that management won't untangle her from. They continue arguing and Becky says she will be happy to take Flair out again after Evans. Bayley's music interrupts and out she comes with a mic.

Bayley says the Superstar Shakeup was supposed to be about fresh starts but all she sees is a rerun. Bayley thanks Becky for the shout-out and reminds Becky that she's defeated her 0 times. Flair tells Bayley to get to the back of the line because this is still Flair's show. Bayley pushes Flair's hand off her and tells her to earn a title shot instead of acting entitled. Bayley challenges Flair to a match to see who deserves the shot. Flair says Bayley's not even worth her time. Bayley smacks the mic away and gets in Flair's face. We go to commercial.

Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair

Back from the break and Bayley and Charlotte Flair size each other up. The winner of this match will earn a future title shot from Becky Lynch. Flair takes it to the corner and Bayley shoves her out of it, to the mat. Flair is a bit surprised.

They trade holds now. Bayley slides out of a move and goes to work on Flair, sending her to the apron. Bayley rocks Flair and knocks her to the floor. Bayley with the dropkick through the ropes at the ring post. Bayley brings it back into the ring and hits a crossbody for a 2 count. Bayley with more offense on Flair to keep the momentum going as fans cheer her on.

Flair turns it around with a neckbreaker. Flair stomps away as the referee warns her now. Flair uses the bottom rope to choke Bayley as the referee counts. Flair works Bayley around the ring and slaps her. Flair knocks Bayley back down after she bucks up. Bayley counters out of the corner and rolls Flair up for a 2 count. Bayley with another crossbody but Flair kicks out. Bayley with a dropkick in the corner, then a big shoulder thrust. Bayley hits a back elbow but misses the next one. More back and forth in the corner. Flair with an elbow to the face and a big shot to the left knee. Flair keeps control as Bayley sells the hurt knee and the referee checks on her. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bayley avoids a Figure Four attempt. Flair still focuses on the knee. Bayley sends Flair to the apron but Flair fights back in. Bayley levels Flair with a big knee. Fans chant for Bayley as she sells the knee injury. Flair comes back with a knee of her own but Bayley clotheslines her for a close 2 count. Bayley unloads on Flair with offense now as fans pop. Flair misses a big boot. Flair with another counter and a boot that connects this time. Bayley kicks out at 2 and Flair can't believe it.

Flair looks upset now as fans try to rally for Bayley. Flair goes to the top for the moonsault but Bayley moves and Flair lands bad. Bayley with the belly-to-back suplex for a 2 count. Flair takes Bayley to the corner and looks to take the knee out but Bayley catches her in mid-air. Bayley goes for a sunset flip and slams Flair into the bottom turnbuckle for another close 2 count. Bayley goes to the top but Flair takes the leg out, sending her to the mat. Flair goes for the Figure Four and it's blocked. Flair comes back with a Spear and gets the pin to earn the future title shot.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

- After the match, Flair stands tall as her music hits. We see Becky Lynch backstage watching. Kayla Braxton asks her why she's accepting the challenger when she already has a match at Money In the Bank. Becky says holding both titles means double duty. She figures she will have Lacey Evans tapping quickly and everyone knows she can defeat Flair. Becky says she's not underestimating her competition, she's just betting on herself. Becky says she will defend both titles at Money In the Bank.

- We see Kevin Owens and The New Day backstage. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we get the bizarre Bray Wyatt "Firefly Fun House" segment that aired on RAW.

- The announcers go over the WWE Money In the Bank card.

Kofi Kingston vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

We go backstage to The New Day - WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and honorary member Kevin Owens. Owens does the usual introduction that the injured Big E would do. They head to the ring with pancakes. Shinsuke Nakamura is out next for this non-title main event. We go to commercial.