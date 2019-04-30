Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* What will WWE Champion Kofi Kingston have to say in an exclusive interview following Kevin Owens' shocking betrayal?

* Becky Lynch and Bayley to square off for the first time ever in WWE

* Which SmackDown LIVE Superstars will compete in the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches?

* How will Roman Reigns deal with Shane McMahon & Elias?