Total Divas is currently filming season 9 out in Hawaii and a number of the cast members (Carmella, Natalya, Naomi, and Liv Morgan) have been tweeting out their experience on social media.

Morgan tweeted out a photo of her using a dance pole with the caption, "What happens in Hawaii." A few hour later she then tweeted out, "I broke my toe on a stripper pole."

Without much more information, it's tough to say if this is a real injury or if Morgan was just joking around. Morgan was recently moved to SmackDown via the Superstar Shake-Up, but has not yet made an appearance on the show.

We will update if we hear more.

