- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's post-WrestleMania 35 edition of WWE SmackDown in this new video.

- Below is the first official promo for WrestleMania 36, which takes place on April 5, 2020 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It looks like WWE is going with a theme that fits the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who also use the stadium and will be partnering with WWE for the big event.

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick, who also manages The Authors of Pain, took to Twitter yesterday and made a post about not taking a photo of himself at WrestleMania 35 because he didn't feel worthy as he didn't make it onto the card. In response, Maverick received a lot of praise from fans for how he stepped up at the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony when the man attacked Bret Hart during his induction.

You can see Drake's full post below:

"Since everyone loves these note promos... I typed this as I am backstage at Met Life Stadium with my amazingly talented peers. I didn't take a picture of myself at Wrestlemania because I didn't feel worthy as I didn't make it onto the card. I am using this as my reminder that I need to work harder until next year."

See you then.