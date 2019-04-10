- Above is the new Snickers commercial featuring Rusev and Lana. Snickers was a presenting sponsor for WWE's WrestleMania 35.

- Remember to join us tonight at around 6:45pm ET for live WWE NXT TV spoilers from Full Sail University. These tapings will feature the fallout from "Takeover: New York" with new NXT Champion Johnny Gargano.

- As noted, Ember Moon returned to the ring during the 2nd Annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday. Moon had been out of action since undergoing elbow surgery in late January. She didn't do much in the Battle Royal and was eliminated by Lana.

Moon took to Twitter this week and noted that she fought to cut down her expected return date to make her WrestleMania debut.

She wrote, "@wwe To entertain at #WrestleMania I returned. I fought to cut down my expected return date for my dreams. This was my first surgery and it has made my eyes open to soo many things My journey on the path least taken starts now! Revived and Determined -EM"

You can see Ember's full tweet below: