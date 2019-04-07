- Veteran WWE employee Sue Aitchison was completely surprised by John Cena coming out during her Warrior Award presentation at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony last night. Above is post-show video of Cena and Sue backstage being interviewed. Cena said surprises are very rare in WWE, and this one was even harder to keep because Sue works on the administrative side of the company. Cena went on to praise Sue for who she is.

- WWE announcer David Otunga turns 39 years old today while Darren Drozdov turns 50 and WWE producer Sonjay Dutt turns 37

- Karl Anderson got a good Twitter laugh out of a botched graphic in the WrestleMania 35 program. As seen below, a fan tweeted a shot of Anderson and Luke Gallows identified as each other in the official program for tonight's big event. Gallows and Anderson are currently booked for the 6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the WrestleMania 35 Kickoff pre-show.