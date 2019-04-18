Sheamus is currently dealing with a concussion, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It's believed to have happened during The New Day vs. Sheamus, Cesaro, and Drew McIntyre on SmackDown last week.

If that's the case, both he and Big E were injured during the same match. For Big E, he suffered a torn meniscus that required surgery.

Sheamus did not appear on either of this week's Superstar Shake-Up editions of RAW and SmackDown. The concussion would explain his absence from the SmackDown main event where Cesaro teamed up with Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura in a losing effort against Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Kevin Owens.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.