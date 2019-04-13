- Above is a new WWE Now video with Ryan Pappolla looking at how Paige is bringing a new tag team to challenge WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics on this week's SmackDown.

- Rhea Ripley vs. Kacy Catanzaro plus Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan vs. WWE NXT UK Tag Tag Team Champions Zack Gibson and James Drake have been announced for Wednesday's NXT UK episode, which will be back at the 3pm ET start time on the WWE Network.

- Rusev took to Twitter on Friday and made a tweet that fans see as a shot at Sasha Banks. Rusev wrote, "Botch Master is unhappy! Be gone"

As we've noted, Banks reportedly tried to quit WWE over WrestleMania 35 Weekend as she was said to be "blindsided" over WWE's decision to put the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on The IIconics so soon. It was also reported that Bayley and Banks caused scenes backstage at MetLife Stadium and at the WWE hotel, laying on the floor and making it known they were unhappy about the title change. You can read our reports on Banks trying to quit at this link and the report on Banks and Bayley at this link.

On a related note, it's been reported how Banks and Kalisto are on vacation in the Dominican Republic this week with their spouses. There's been speculation on Banks possibly pulling out of The Wendy Williams Show, citing personal reasons and a family emergency, to make the trip earlier this week, but that has not been confirmed. Banks' husband, WWE costume designer Mikaze, took to Twitter yesterday and posted a message that fans assume is related to the Banks situation.

Mikaze wrote the following, which could be a copied quote, ""In life, there comes a point in time where passion and pleasure intersect with business and finances. Where the smart choice completely contradicts the right one. And when that time comes, some people will understand, but most people won't. They'll talk about you. They'll question whether you made a mistake. They'll cry because they miss you. They'll laugh and say good riddance. But at the end of the day, your choices are your own. They're not for anyone to understand except yourself. Life will become difficult. The roads you travel may get rockier. Believe in yourself. Believe in your dreams and what they mean to you. And as long as you stay true to who you are, and why you make the choices you make, then they will always be the right ones.""

