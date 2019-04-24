The 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup appears to be complete.

This week, U.S. Champion Samoa Joe made his expected move to RAW. In an effort to keep talents in a relationship happy, Andrade, Aleister Black and Zelina Vega were moved to SmackDown. Cesaro was also moved to RAW this week, while Jinder Mahal, Samir Singh and Sunil Singh were added to SmackDown.

The other RAW additions from the Shakeup were AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, The Miz, Ricochet, Lacey Evans, The Viking Raiders, The Usos, Naomi, EC3, Eric Young and Cedric Alexander. Of those stars, Eric Young is the only one to not appear on television on his new brand.

Roman Reigns, Elias, WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, Lars Sullivan, Ember Moon, Bayley, Kairi Sane, Buddy Murphy, Liv Morgan, Chad Gable, Apollo Crews, Mickie James and Heavy Machinery were added to the SmackDown roster. Murphy, Morgan, Crews, James and Heavy Machinery have not appeared on SmackDown Live as of yet, although Heavy Machinery appeared in the backstage segment above filmed for WWE.com.

Crews and Morgan commented on not appearing on SmackDown Live since the Superstar Shakeup, as seen below. Crews wrote, "some things are out of my control." Morgan noted that fans will see her "soon."

Always about my business.. don't ever get that twisted... some things are out of my control. https://t.co/s3NvEqce6X — Apollo (@WWEApollo) April 24, 2019

You'll see me soon. Don't worry ?? — LIV Morgan ???? (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 24, 2019

As we previously reported, Murphy has changed his Twitter name to "Best Kept Secret is Coming" and teased his impending arrival: