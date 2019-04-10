- Lacey Evans' new feud with RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch continued on this week's post-WrestleMania 35 edition of SmackDown from Brooklyn. Evans laid Becky out with her Woman's Right punch following Becky's in-ring promo. You can see video from the segment above.

- New SmackDown Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy and new RAW Tag Team Zack Ryder took to Twitter after The Hardy Boys won the titles from The Usos on SmackDown, to propose another big "Winner Takes All" match on next week's Superstar Shakeup edition of RAW or SmackDown from Montreal. You can see their tweets below:

- As noted, Randy Orton took to Instagram earlier this week to apologize to fans who were blinded by a large, bright light during his WrestleMania 35 loss to AJ Styles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. As seen below, another fan tweeted about the light and Styles responded to him.

AJ, who was not on SmackDown this week due to a reported hip injury from WrestleMania, wrote, "I was so disappointed that u guys didn't get to see a fantastic match at MetLife Stadium."

You can see AJ's tweet below along with the fan tweet and Orton's original apology: