- Above is video of Cathy Kelley talking to Carmella after her win in the 2nd Annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal on Sunday. Carmella won after hiding out on the outside for a bit, coming back in to eliminate Sarah Logan. Carmella was asked if that was her strategy going into the match.

"I mean, of course I always want to win but at the same time, you know, I'm out there with these amazing female competitors. But, you know, 'Mella was just a little more money tonight," Carmella said.

Carmella then said she her family being in the front row was more motivation for her. She also said the win was special with her being The Princess of Staten Island getting it in the New York City area.

- As seen below, WWE issued a post-WrestleMania 35 Twitter poll where 59% of fans said their favorite match was Kofi Kingston defeating Daniel Bryan for the WWE Champion, with more than 67,000 fans. 19% voted for new SmackDown Women's Champion and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event, 13% voted for Triple H defeating Batista in the No Holds Barred match and the rest voted for Seth Rollins winning the WWE Universal Title from Brock Lesnar.

What was your favorite match at #WrestleMania? — WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019

- The Empire State Building in New York City was lit up with graphics and a red & yellow color scheme on Sunday night during WrestleMania 35. Below are photos of the building lit up for the WWE Title match and the No Holds Barred match. This was a big moment for WWE Superstars as their faces were looking out over one of the biggest cities in the world.