- WWE posted this video of Superstars meeting MLB players during WrestleMania 35 week in New York City. Braun Strowman, Titus O'Neil and Natalya spent time with the New York Yankees while Drew McIntyre, Mickie James and RAW Tag Team Champion Curt Hawkins visited the New York Mets.

- After strong demand from fans, WWE Shop has released the replica WWE Title belts with the eco-friendly design that Daniel Bryan used before losing the title to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35. The titles are priced at $399 and there is a limited initial quantity of 50. The WWE website noted that additional titles will be available at the end of May with a second delivery. You can see the title below:

- It looks like we could see the third match between Andrade and WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor on Tuesday's SmackDown. A match between the two has been rumored for the May 19 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

As seen below, Andrade challenged Balor to a title match on Twitter and Balor responded today.

Andrade wrote, "@FinnBalor I got you once, you got me once. Let's make it more interesting next time...put that #IntercontinentalChampionship on the line! Que tú piensas ???"

Balor responded, "¡Órale guey!! Step Up and Get Busy AMIGO!"

