WWE Superstar Alexander Wolfe took to Twitter this evening and said goodbye to the company.

We noted earlier how SAnitY apparently split up on Monday as leader Eric Young was sent to RAW from SmackDown in the Superstar Shakeup, with no mention of Wolfe or Killian Dain. Dain then took to Twitter earlier today and said goodbye to the group.

Wolfe has now indicated his release and the end of the group. You can see his full statement below:

"We (SanitY) made out TV debut October 2016 for NXT at Full Sail University in Orlando,FL. We had a great time in NXT and we accomplished a lot: - NXT Tag Team Champions

- NXT Tag Team of the year 2017

- 1st ever NXT/WWE WAR GAMES Match

- performed in front of about 15k people at a sold out Takeover PPV

- Growing together as athletes and performers The whole group is like a family to me. I made 3 good friends over the last 3 years and I am really grateful for that. It was without a doubt a great time. Thank you guys for everything! Thank you to the entire SD locker room. Thank you for the good vibes, laughs and wisdom. I appreciate all of you and I wish you all the best for your future careers. Thank you to the fans who supported us and never stopped believing in us. I appreciate you as well and trust me I speak for all 4 of us. It's time to leave this behind and walk a different path. RIP SAnitY

Goodbye #WWE"

For those who missed it, below is the earlier statement from Dain. Stay tuned for updates on Dain and Wolfe.

"Good luck @TheEricYoung Good luck @TheWWEWolfe I'll miss you both terribly. Had the time of my life as part of Sanity!! You are phenomenal in the ring and outside of it. Thanks to everyone who supported us"

Kevin Vazquez contributed to this article.