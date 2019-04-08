- New WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and RAW / SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch were doing media together in the New York area this morning. As seen in the video above, the two Superstars spoke to ESPN about their title victories at WrestleMania 35 last night. During the interview, Kingston discussed what the last couple months have been like for him.

"It's been incredible, honestly the past two months have been amazing to see the support from the WWE Universe," Kingston said. "Realizing that they wanted this to happen as badly as I did is just awesome because this is all I've ever wanted to do since I was a kid. This is literally a childhood dream coming true. It's a real cliche thing to say, but that's a fact and I'm standing here right now as the WWE Champion trying not to get choked up and everything, but it's really emotional. [But it was] a long time coming."

- Just a reminder that the Superstar Shakeup will return at next week's RAW taping at the Bell Centre in Montreal on April 15th. WWE is advertising it as "the first international Superstar Shakeup". The Shakeup will continue the following night on SmackDown, which will also take place in Montreal.

- WrestleMania featured guest commentators for many of the matches on the show. In total there were 14 English commentators used at the event with Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Renee Young, Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, Aiden English, Percy Watson, Jerry Lawler, Paige, Booker T, Shawn Michaels and JBL all calling at least one match.