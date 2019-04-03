- Triple H and Stephanie McMahon spend some time with music icon and WWE fan Rick Rubin in The Game's latest entry in his Road to WrestleMania 35 video series, seen above.

- The Street Profits vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel plus Candice LeRae vs. Aliyah have been announced for next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the WWE Network. Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic has been announced for the April 17th NXT episode.

These matches could be taped before Friday's "Takeover: New York" event hits the air. Lee vs. Dijakovic could be taped at the April 10 NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University if Lee hasn't been cleared to return from his undisclosed injury.

- Braun Strowman, Carmella, Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss, Drew McIntyre and others will be appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon later tonight on NBC at 11:35pm ET. Below are a few shots from the appearance, to promote WrestleMania 35: