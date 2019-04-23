- Above is the latest episode of WWE Milestones, featuring John Cena's 16 world title wins. WWE posted the video to celebrate Cena's 42nd birthday today.

- Travel packages for the 2019 WWE Survivor Series weekend are now on sale via SurvivorSeriesTravel.com. The packages include tickets for the November 22 SmackDown on Fox, the November 23 WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago III" event, the Survivor Series pay-per-view and the November 25 RAW. There are also package-exclusive special events like a Food Tour with Superstars & Legends or Breakfast with Superstars & Legends.

Below are package prices:

Championship Package Prices – 4-Night Hotel Accommodations

1 Person - $ 3,190, 2 People - $ 2,850 per person, 3 People - $ 2,735 per person, 4 People - $ 2,680 per person

Platinum Package Prices - 4-Night Hotel Accommodations

1 Person - $1,870, 2 People - $1,530 per person, 3 People - $1,415 per person, 4 People - $1,360 per person



Platinum Package Prices - 3-Night Hotel Accommodations

1 Person - $1,540, 2 People - $1,285 per person, 3 People - $1,195 per person, 4 People - $1,155 per person

Gold Package – Package Prices – 4-Night Hotel Accommodations

1 Person - $1,455, 2 People - $1,115 per person, 3 People - $1,005 per person, 4 People - $945 per person



Gold Package – Package Prices – 3-Night Hotel Accommodations

1 Person - $1,175, 2 People - $920 per person, 3 People - $835 per person, 4 People - $795 per person

Silver Package – Package Prices - 4-Night Hotel Accommodations

1 Person - $1,355, 2 People - $1,015 per person, 3 People - $900 per person, 4 People - $845 per person



Silver Package – Package Prices - 3-Night Hotel Accommodations

1 Person - $1,085, 2 People - $830 per person, 3 People - $745 per person, 4 People - $705 per person

- SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boys, The New Day's Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Bayley and Liv Morgan will be featured at 4pm ET today on the official YouTube channel for the Cobra Kai series, which airs on YouTube Originals.

The Hardys and Bayley will represent Team Miyagi-Do while The New Day and Liv will represent Team Cobra Kai. New series of the Karate Kid spin-off will be released later tonight.

Below are tweets related to the WWE - Cobra Kai ad campaign:

It's time for true karate to reign supreme. Tune in at 4 PM EST to watch us battle it out with Team #CobraKai. Go #TeamMiyagiDo! #ad pic.twitter.com/9OZOCdCIZu — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 23, 2019

It's time to take down #CobraKai. Tune in at 4 PM EST to watch us battle it out. Go #TeamMiyagiDo! #ad pic.twitter.com/k3oDFqD1Cc — Matt Hardy, REDEFINED (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 23, 2019

We're striking first and hard. Watch the Cobras crush Team Miyagi-Do at 4 PM EST! #CobraKai #ad pic.twitter.com/Oj1hwFdURL — LIV Morgan ???? (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 23, 2019