- Above is a new video package for WWE's longest standing partnership with Make-A-Wish. WWE has teamed with Make-A-Wish to grant more than 6,000 wishes over the years. You can donate to the cause at wish.org/wwe.

- WWE is planning on filming Viking-related footage with WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders at a Viking festival later this month, according to PWInsider. Last night's RAW indicated that The Raiders may be feuding with RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins soon, but there's no word yet on when they will drop the NXT straps.

- AJ Styles took to Twitter to address his match with WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins at the May 19 Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

Styles wrote, "Don't let anyone fool you...these are two men who respect each other but make no mistake, I plan on taking @WWERollins title at #MITB. Started #Raw with a win and ended it with another. Tell me this isn't my show. #Phenomenal"

