- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of Marina Shafir and Roderick Strong preparing for their match together at the recent WWE NXT live event in Ocala, Florida. That show saw the husband and wife team up with Kyle O'Reilly for a main event loss to Matt Riddle, Punishment Martinez and Mia Yim. There have been rumors of Shafir or another female Superstar joining The Undisputed Era this year.

- WWE is teasing the reveal of the creepy character behind the recent mystery vignettes on tonight's RAW episode. It's believed that these promos have been for the new Bray Wyatt gimmick. WWE posted the following for the reveal:

What creepy force is infiltrating WWE? A laughing, coughing bird in a box. A cackling doll in a rocking chair. Since WrestleMania, the WWE Universe has borne witness to unsettling images that hint at impending malice. What is the meaning behind these messages?

- Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to celebrate Earth Day.

Vince wrote, "We only get one planet to protect and appreciate. Happy #EarthDay!"

WWE also posted this photo of The Planet's Champion Daniel Bryan done up for Earth Day: