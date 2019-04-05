We could see WWE reveal new RAW Tag Team Titles and new SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35.

Longtime pro wresting title belt source and creator @BeltFanDan noted on Twitter that the newly designed tag team belts are completed and are currently in the New York & New Jersey area for WrestleMania 35 weekend. There's no word yet on if the new designs will debut this weekend.

Dan noted that the new titles, created by legendary belt maker "Ace of Belts" Dave Millican, have removable custom sideplates for the tag team that holds them. The red brand is set to receive new designs altogether, but the blue brand design will stay the same except for the removable side plate modification.

WrestleMania 35 will see RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival defend against Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder while SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defend in a Fatal 4 Way against The Bar, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet and Aleister Black.

It was also noted that another RAW brand belt design change may be in the works. Dan wrote, "Working on trying to confirm ANOTHER belt change for Raw.... One that would excite many fans, and upset collectors......"

You can see all of Dan's related tweets below:

As I reported a few months back, newly designed WWE tag team belts ARE done and ARE in NY/NJ for WrestleMania. I have not been told if they will be debuted this weekend, but they are on site. Millican made, new designs, removable team sideplates. — BeltFanDan (@BeltFanDan) April 5, 2019

I'm being told Smackdown is same as current with removable team sideplate modification. Raw tags are a new design.



I have not seen them, just reporting from a long time, trusted source. — BeltFanDan (@BeltFanDan) April 5, 2019

Smackdown are not. Not sure about Raw ones. — BeltFanDan (@BeltFanDan) April 5, 2019

The Smackdown belts are the same as they were with the removable side plate modification.



The Raw belts are supposedly a new design all together. — BeltFanDan (@BeltFanDan) April 5, 2019