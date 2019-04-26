WWE has just shared on Twitter a video of WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins showing up at tonight's NXT live event in Davenport, Iowa. Davenport is his hometown.
WWE captioned the clip of Rollins with: "Home is where the heart is. The #WWEUniversalChampion @WWERollins surprises the #NXTUniverse in #NXTDavenport!"
During his time in NXT, Seth Rollins became the first NXT Champion.
You can watch the video of Rollins below:
Home is where the heart is. The #WWEUniversalChampion @WWERollins surprises the #NXTUniverse in #NXTDavenport! pic.twitter.com/FG9gdxYa4Y— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2019