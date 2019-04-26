WWE has just shared on Twitter a video of WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins showing up at tonight's NXT live event in Davenport, Iowa. Davenport is his hometown.

WWE captioned the clip of Rollins with: "Home is where the heart is. The #WWEUniversalChampion @WWERollins surprises the #NXTUniverse in #NXTDavenport!"

During his time in NXT, Seth Rollins became the first NXT Champion.

You can watch the video of Rollins below: