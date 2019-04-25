- Today marks 56 years since the first WWE Champion was crowned - WWE Hall of Famer Buddy Rogers. WWE recognizes Rogers' reign as beginning on April 25, 1963. WWE posted this video looking at all 51 champions who have held the title, from Rogers to WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and current champion Kofi Kingston.

- WWE has won two Cynopsis Sports Media Awards - one for their social campaign with Make-A-Wish and one for their live events campaign with Connor's Cure. WWE issued the following announcement today on the awards:

WWE wins two prestigious Cynopsis Sports Media Awards WWE won two awards at the annual Cynopsis Sports Media Awards: Awareness Campaign for a Social Good Initiative – WWE & Make-A-Wish's "Wishes Take Muscle" and Brand Activation at Live Events – Connor's Cure "Superstars of Tomorrow" campaign. The Cynopsis Sports Media Awards recognize the best work in the sports industry from the past year with categories spanning television, radio, digital and marketing.

- Braun Strowman appeared at last night's MLB game between the Houston Astros and the Minnesota Twins, which the Astros won at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX. He also threw out the ceremonial first pitch. As noted, Strowman appeared at Sunday's MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the LA Dodgers, supporting the Brewers. Below are a few shots from last night's game, courtesy of noted wrestling fan Josh Reddick, the Astros and The Monster Among Men: